Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The striking black walnut wood base is finished in teak oil and features a specially contoured cutout corner for convenient pouring. A wooden scraper, with built in magnet created to fit the Tray’s dimensions, allows for an integrated preparation of herb to complement your smoking ritual. The Small Tray is 0.75" H x 9" L x 5.5" W
