  5. Burnout Topical Spray-250mg CBD

Burnout Topical Spray-250mg CBD

by Mary's Nutritionals

Mary's Nutritionals Topicals Sprays Burnout Topical Spray-250mg CBD

$45.00MSRP

About this product

A fan favorite, this plant-based topical spray helps provide relief for skin irritations. For everyday use on sensitive skin or as a treatment for irritations like sunburns, this portable spray features calming full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, soothing aloe vera, anti-inflammatory witch hazel, and nourishing German Blue Chamomile to hydrate and rejuvenate damaged skin. This fast-absorbing formula can be used anytime for all-day relief.

About this brand

Mary's Nutritionals Logo
At the intersection of modern technology & horticulture stands Mary’s Nutritionals. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived products with naturally occurring CBD.