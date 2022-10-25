A fan favorite, this plant-based topical spray helps provide relief for skin irritations. For everyday use on sensitive skin or as a treatment for irritations like sunburns, this portable spray features calming full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, soothing aloe vera, anti-inflammatory witch hazel, and nourishing German Blue Chamomile to hydrate and rejuvenate damaged skin. This fast-absorbing formula can be used anytime for all-day relief.