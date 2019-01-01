 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hemp Hookahzz- CBD E-Liquid Prefilled Cartridge(250mg Melon Madnezz)

Hemp Hookahzz- CBD E-Liquid Prefilled Cartridge(250mg Melon Madnezz)

by Bubba Hempz

$29.99MSRP

One 1ml cartridge prefilled with our pure gold hemp CBD e-liquid; each cartridge contains 250mg hemp CBD. Our CBD oil originates from Non-GMO cannabis. No pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers are ever used. Our CBD E-Liquids are food grade vegetable glycerin based and include. We manufacture in the USA and lab test each product to ensure the highest purity and satisfaction. Ingredients: CBD Gold Hemp Oil, VG, Natural & Artificial Flavoring. To use, simply attach the atomizer to a 510 E-Cig, 650mah EVOD, or 350mah batteries Once the cartridge has been completely used, any flavor Hemp Hookahzz E-Liquid may be used to refill it. Pull straight out to remove the mouthpiece, and then remove the small rubber plug to open the cartridge. Put the tip of your chosen refill E-Liquid bottle into the cartridge and invert until the cartridge has fully filled. Replace the small rubber plug to seal the cartridge. Push the mouthpiece back on until you hear it click into place. The cartridge is now ready to use! Please note the battery for the 40mg kit is not compatible with higher concentrated cartridges

Bubba Hempz offers only the purest CBD and hemp oils, concentrates, tinctures, CBD for pets, CBD vape additives and cartridges, edibles and every other kind of cbd/ hemp product available. We offer only the BIGGEST names in CBD like Made by Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Hookahzz, Proprietary Hemp, CBDfx, Pharma Hemp and so much more!