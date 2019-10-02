deanna.chacon99
This helps with pain really good! I did chemo and my hands ache. I use it for everything great product.
One of the fastest-acting, accurately-dosed cannabis products available. Mary's patented gel pens have been reported to be a wonderful accompaniment to the patches or on their own.
