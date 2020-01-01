CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
About this product
Mary's award-winning transdermal patches are born out of a commitment to accurate doing through an advanced delivery method. The discreet 2"x2" sqaures simply adhere to any veinous part of the skin for 8-12 hours of unsurpasssed, systemic relief.
