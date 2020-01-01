Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This in-house Matrix exclusive is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Double OG Sour D, and Star Fighter, which makes for a potent indica dominant hybrid. Along with highly resinous flowers, Sugar Tips has an incredible sugary taste that is as smooth as silk. Great for nighttime use. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
