About this product

This in-house Matrix exclusive is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Double OG Sour D, and Star Fighter, which makes for a potent indica dominant hybrid. Along with highly resinous flowers, Sugar Tips has an incredible sugary taste that is as smooth as silk. Great for nighttime use. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

About this brand

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.