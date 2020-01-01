 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Matrix NV
Matrix NV Cover Photo

Matrix NV

FLOWER / OIL / SHATTER

Matrix NV featured photo 1
Matrix NV featured photo 2
Matrix NV featured photo 3
Matrix NV featured photo 4
Matrix NV featured photo 5

About Matrix NV

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Nevada