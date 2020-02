Lasvegasbadboys on October 19th, 2019

This is definitely one of the strongest strains I’ve had in over 35+ yrs of daily smoking. I’m very high strung so this strain keeps me at zero but be careful as Bubba Fett can knock one out easily if your not prepared. This strain imo is perfect for insomnia, heavy stress, anxiety, eating disorders, and pain. Purchased from the super hot gals in the 24hr drive-thru at Nuwu -Las Vegas. $11 preroll-$17 a gram!