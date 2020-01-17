Christinematt
on January 17th, 2020
Keeps me in a great mood.
Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Our Double Rainbow vape is twice as nice with sweet berries and grape flavored infused terpenes. This fruity vape will elevate your mood and leave you feeling relaxed and focused. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES terpineol | 10% linalool | 20% limonene | 20% beta caryophyllene | 50%
on January 17th, 2020
on August 2nd, 2019
Great for having a productive day. Centers thought...energizing...this a go to for work days. Works great with my ADHD to keep me on task.