About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Our Double Rainbow vape is twice as nice with sweet berries and grape flavored infused terpenes. This fruity vape will elevate your mood and leave you feeling relaxed and focused. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES terpineol | 10% linalool | 20% limonene | 20% beta caryophyllene | 50%