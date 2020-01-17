 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by matter.

Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes Our Double Rainbow vape is twice as nice with sweet berries and grape flavored infused terpenes. This fruity vape will elevate your mood and leave you feeling relaxed and focused. Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor. TERPENES terpineol | 10% linalool | 20% limonene | 20% beta caryophyllene | 50%

ZoeRocks

Great for having a productive day. Centers thought...energizing...this a go to for work days. Works great with my ADHD to keep me on task.

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.