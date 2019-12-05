About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens Your taste buds will be delighted by berry flavors with hints of pine, earth and clove– making you feel as smooth as its name. An excellent choice for managing depression and anxiety, it’ll have you singing – my rst, my last, my everything! THC .12% | CBD .19% TERPENES linalool | 1.2% limonene | 1.3% alpha pinene | 1.3% beta myrcene | 2.0% 7.5% total terpenes