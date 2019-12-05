 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape

Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape

by matter.

Skip to Reviews
3.02
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape
matter. Concentrates Cartridges Flavours Berry Smooth Distillate Disposable Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens Your taste buds will be delighted by berry flavors with hints of pine, earth and clove– making you feel as smooth as its name. An excellent choice for managing depression and anxiety, it’ll have you singing – my rst, my last, my everything! THC .12% | CBD .19% TERPENES linalool | 1.2% limonene | 1.3% alpha pinene | 1.3% beta myrcene | 2.0% 7.5% total terpenes

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

paulettez1

Love the taste, very smooth. Great way to start the day. Lasted me weeks just taking a couple puffs each morning.

M30VV

Decent as my first experience with a disposable vape. Was not as strong of a hit as the sales person explained it to be and only lasted a day.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.