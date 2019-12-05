paulettez1
on December 5th, 2019
Love the taste, very smooth. Great way to start the day. Lasted me weeks just taking a couple puffs each morning.
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens Your taste buds will be delighted by berry flavors with hints of pine, earth and clove– making you feel as smooth as its name. An excellent choice for managing depression and anxiety, it’ll have you singing – my rst, my last, my everything! THC .12% | CBD .19% TERPENES linalool | 1.2% limonene | 1.3% alpha pinene | 1.3% beta myrcene | 2.0% 7.5% total terpenes
on July 7th, 2019
Decent as my first experience with a disposable vape. Was not as strong of a hit as the sales person explained it to be and only lasted a day.