Grandpa Bub

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Grandpa Bub

Indica | Relaxing & Sedative A super-powered strain, Grandpa Bub hails from Burkle and Stardawg. Known for its pungent scent that includes gaseous-spice and berry flavors, it has long-lasting effects due to its high THC level. A favorite among patients, this indica initially provides a lifted effect that settles into a strong sedative, relaxing state. If you’re looking to and relief from depression, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, muscle spasms or inflammation, try Grandpa Bub. LINEAGE Burkle x Stardawg THC LEVELS 28 - 30% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .4% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 8% terpenes beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene

jahvuk

Great medical strain high thc, but we're seeing super high levels of CBN & CBG. The Happy cannabinoid. type indica eventually sedation sets in. Good for hunger. Tastse best in Rosin form.

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.