About this product

Indica | Relaxing & Sedative A super-powered strain, Grandpa Bub hails from Burkle and Stardawg. Known for its pungent scent that includes gaseous-spice and berry flavors, it has long-lasting effects due to its high THC level. A favorite among patients, this indica initially provides a lifted effect that settles into a strong sedative, relaxing state. If you’re looking to and relief from depression, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, muscle spasms or inflammation, try Grandpa Bub. LINEAGE Burkle x Stardawg THC LEVELS 28 - 30% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .4% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 8% terpenes beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene