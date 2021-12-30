About this product
Indica | Relaxing & Sedative
A super-powered strain, Grandpa Bub hails from Burkle and Stardawg. Known for its pungent scent that includes gaseous-spice and berry flavors, it has long-lasting effects due to its high THC level. A favorite among patients, this indica initially provides a lifted effect that settles into a strong sedative, relaxing state. If you’re looking to and relief from depression, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, muscle spasms or inflammation, try Grandpa Bub.
LINEAGE
Burkle x Stardawg
THC LEVELS
28 - 30% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .4% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
4 - 8% terpenes
beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.