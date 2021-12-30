Indica | Relaxing & Sedative



A super-powered strain, Grandpa Bub hails from Burkle and Stardawg. Known for its pungent scent that includes gaseous-spice and berry flavors, it has long-lasting effects due to its high THC level. A favorite among patients, this indica initially provides a lifted effect that settles into a strong sedative, relaxing state. If you’re looking to and relief from depression, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, muscle spasms or inflammation, try Grandpa Bub.



LINEAGE

Burkle x Stardawg



THC LEVELS

28 - 30% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .4% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

4 - 8% terpenes

beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene