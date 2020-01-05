_Frosty14_
on January 5th, 2020
If you like a relaxing, stress free high then this is the bud for you. Don’t let the 80% indica scare you, this isn’t as much of an in the couch high as it is uplifting, but with a sense of chill.
Indica | Earthy & Stress-Relieving Searching for a strain that’s out of this world? Look no further—with Intergalactic, the stars have aligned Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Together, they create rich aromas including a pleasant blend of sweet and fresh citrus, along with natural earthy tones. This indica may relieve stress and anxiety or lift your mood if you’re feeling lethargic or depressed — all while leaving you feeling content, happy and positive. LINEAGE Orange Valley OG x The Cube THC LEVELS 21% THC CBD LEVELS 0.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 5% terpenes limonene, nerolidol, linalool, beta myrcene
