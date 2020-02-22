zonk0001 on July 14th, 2019

Bear with me First off idk if this is the same strain, what I had was a cross between Schrom and Purple Punch, but it was called lemon lime punch so here I am. This was the highest I've ever been, and I've been smoking every day before bed for years. My partner and I picked up a 0.5 gram pre-roll from a dispensary along with some other stuff, and thought it would be nice to smoke the pre-roll last night since it's a weekend and we're spending the weekend at my partner's parents' house. We split it and smoked the whole thing, and i can confidently say this is the only weed that has ever made me feel like I was actually tripping balls. My partner agrees. They were also having what felt like a psychotic break from it for a few minutes, during which I had the worst interaction I've ever had with their dad (who also smokes so it wasn't the end of the world) in order to ask him for xanax for the panic attack. We ended up lying down and basically sleeping but we were both awake for a while and with our eyes closed we were basically seeing vivid images like what you seen in LSD videos, a single person talking on a podcast sounded like an echoey room with crowds of people talking, I had some really revolutionary ideas and epiphanies but don't remember any of them. Bottom line is this shit was nuts, smoke a quarter gram to your face and you'll be trippin