MadameGreen3988
on February 22nd, 2020
I melt n drool....cheeeeez
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sativa Want a strain packed with power? Lemon-Lime Punch has flavors of delicious sweet cake and tropical fruit. A sativa derived from Lemon Skunk and Fruit Punch, this combination has a powerful terpene profile that will leave your mouth watering from its pungent aromas. Lemon-Lime Punch may induce energy and inspire creativity, making it an ideal choice to combat symptoms of depression and aide in elevated stress, or an effective option for difficult social situations. LINEAGE Lemon Skunk x Fruit Punch THC LEVELS 22% THC CBD LEVELS 0.1% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 2 - 4% terpenes beta myrcene, nerolidol, limonene, beta caryophyllene
on February 22nd, 2020
I melt n drool....cheeeeez
on November 18th, 2019
First of all.. Zonk001 was definitely not smoking pot. Pot doesn't do that to you. This strain is amazing! Strong as hell, relaxing as hell, and won't knock you out! Most strains.. indicia, sativa, or a hybrid usually puts me to sleep once I come down, if not shortly after I smoke, if I over do it. Not this stuff! It won't put you to sleep. Period. This stuff is great. My new favorite strain.. Hands down.
on July 14th, 2019
Bear with me First off idk if this is the same strain, what I had was a cross between Schrom and Purple Punch, but it was called lemon lime punch so here I am. This was the highest I've ever been, and I've been smoking every day before bed for years. My partner and I picked up a 0.5 gram pre-roll from a dispensary along with some other stuff, and thought it would be nice to smoke the pre-roll last night since it's a weekend and we're spending the weekend at my partner's parents' house. We split it and smoked the whole thing, and i can confidently say this is the only weed that has ever made me feel like I was actually tripping balls. My partner agrees. They were also having what felt like a psychotic break from it for a few minutes, during which I had the worst interaction I've ever had with their dad (who also smokes so it wasn't the end of the world) in order to ask him for xanax for the panic attack. We ended up lying down and basically sleeping but we were both awake for a while and with our eyes closed we were basically seeing vivid images like what you seen in LSD videos, a single person talking on a podcast sounded like an echoey room with crowds of people talking, I had some really revolutionary ideas and epiphanies but don't remember any of them. Bottom line is this shit was nuts, smoke a quarter gram to your face and you'll be trippin