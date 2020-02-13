Susannejob86
on February 13th, 2020
Gave me a headache and no High don’t recommend this
Hybrid | Stress-Relieving This hybrid hails from two very well-known strains in the cannabis industry, Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Meltdown is both fruity and sweet with aromas of lime and bubble gum that ultimately develop into a menthol and bubble gum flavor with citrus notes. Meltdown produces dense colas with buds that are oily and sugary in appearance, which is reflected in the high terpene levels it yields, making this strain ideal for managing stress and anxiety disorders. LINEAGE Orange Valley OG x The Cube THC LEVELS 26 - 29% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - 5% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 7 - 10% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, limonene, elemene
on February 13th, 2020
on January 12th, 2020
So there's not much of a taste. Smells very lemony. I guess i get abit of bubble gum smell but def not taste wise or even the lemony zest smell do i taste. Its all just kindve bland.. But It does get me high. Saying that tho, I probably won't get again or recommend this strain to anyone.
on January 6th, 2020
Great smell\taste