 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Meltdown

Meltdown

by matter.

Skip to Reviews
4.38
matter. Cannabis Flower Meltdown

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid | Stress-Relieving This hybrid hails from two very well-known strains in the cannabis industry, Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Meltdown is both fruity and sweet with aromas of lime and bubble gum that ultimately develop into a menthol and bubble gum flavor with citrus notes. Meltdown produces dense colas with buds that are oily and sugary in appearance, which is reflected in the high terpene levels it yields, making this strain ideal for managing stress and anxiety disorders. LINEAGE Orange Valley OG x The Cube THC LEVELS 26 - 29% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - 5% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 7 - 10% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, limonene, elemene

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.38

write a review

Susannejob86

Gave me a headache and no High don’t recommend this

Ghllt

So there's not much of a taste. Smells very lemony. I guess i get abit of bubble gum smell but def not taste wise or even the lemony zest smell do i taste. Its all just kindve bland.. But It does get me high. Saying that tho, I probably won't get again or recommend this strain to anyone.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.