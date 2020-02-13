About this product

Hybrid | Stress-Relieving This hybrid hails from two very well-known strains in the cannabis industry, Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Meltdown is both fruity and sweet with aromas of lime and bubble gum that ultimately develop into a menthol and bubble gum flavor with citrus notes. Meltdown produces dense colas with buds that are oily and sugary in appearance, which is reflected in the high terpene levels it yields, making this strain ideal for managing stress and anxiety disorders. LINEAGE Orange Valley OG x The Cube THC LEVELS 26 - 29% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - 5% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 7 - 10% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, limonene, elemene