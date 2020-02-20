 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean

by matter.

Skip to Reviews
4.414
matter. Cannabis Flower Mr. Clean
matter. Cannabis Flower Mr. Clean

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid | Uplifting Mr. Clean is an outstanding example of what can happen when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Lime Skunk and The Cube, are bred together to create an exceptional treatment option. The smell of limes and sweet-tart candies are the first things that come to mind when describing its flavors and aromas with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. If you’re sensitive to the effects of sativas, but would still like to enjoy the flavors they offer without the heightened sense of anxiety, this hybrid is a good choice for you. LINEAGE Lime Skunk x The Cube THC LEVELS 23 - 27% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 5% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene, ocimene

14 customer reviews

Show all
4.414

write a review

BubbaKatsu

Pungent lemony & lime taste with a punch of diesel. It is a decent strain with estimated labs I’ve seen w/ THC 23% - 25%. Personally though, it’s not a top pick I am just right ready to buy again for any joint or toking a bowl. Flavor-wise for me it was a little like smoking a cleaning agent, hence the name likely? In any case it’s not anywhere on the list of my preferred burn for flower, but I would re-consider trying again by a different means of let’s say vape or concentrate. Effect wise no issues, it will get you baked and should put a novice smoker in a good place w/ an energetic and uplifting mood.

No2morrow

Where do I begin. Literally picked up my first legal 1/8 from Romeoville, IL yesterday. I haven't smoked in 12 years (career) didn't know what to expect and after 3 hits, I wanted off the ride but had no choice but to go along. Not sure if it was the flower or the 12 years without or both. Definitely going for another ride some time today

JackDaRipper771

Smells awesome! Taste just as good.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.