BubbaKatsu on February 20th, 2020

Pungent lemony & lime taste with a punch of diesel. It is a decent strain with estimated labs I’ve seen w/ THC 23% - 25%. Personally though, it’s not a top pick I am just right ready to buy again for any joint or toking a bowl. Flavor-wise for me it was a little like smoking a cleaning agent, hence the name likely? In any case it’s not anywhere on the list of my preferred burn for flower, but I would re-consider trying again by a different means of let’s say vape or concentrate. Effect wise no issues, it will get you baked and should put a novice smoker in a good place w/ an energetic and uplifting mood.