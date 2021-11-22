About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting
Mr. Clean is an outstanding example of what can happen when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Lime Skunk and The Cube, are bred together to create an exceptional treatment option. The smell of limes and sweet-tart candies are the first things that come to mind when describing its flavors and aromas with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. If you’re sensitive to the effects of sativas, but would still like to enjoy the flavors they offer without the heightened sense of anxiety, this hybrid is a good choice for you.
LINEAGE
Lime Skunk x The Cube
THC LEVELS
23 - 27% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 5% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene, ocimene
Mr. Clean is an outstanding example of what can happen when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Lime Skunk and The Cube, are bred together to create an exceptional treatment option. The smell of limes and sweet-tart candies are the first things that come to mind when describing its flavors and aromas with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. If you’re sensitive to the effects of sativas, but would still like to enjoy the flavors they offer without the heightened sense of anxiety, this hybrid is a good choice for you.
LINEAGE
Lime Skunk x The Cube
THC LEVELS
23 - 27% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 5% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene, ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.