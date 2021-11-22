Hybrid | Uplifting



Mr. Clean is an outstanding example of what can happen when two highly potent and aromatic plants, Lime Skunk and The Cube, are bred together to create an exceptional treatment option. The smell of limes and sweet-tart candies are the first things that come to mind when describing its flavors and aromas with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. If you’re sensitive to the effects of sativas, but would still like to enjoy the flavors they offer without the heightened sense of anxiety, this hybrid is a good choice for you.



LINEAGE

Lime Skunk x The Cube



THC LEVELS

23 - 27% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 5% terpenes

terpinolene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene, ocimene