Hybrid | Uplifting & Relaxing Created by combining Black Fire and Mandarin Sunset, Pillow Factory is a strain that is sure to please. With aromas that are citrusy, spicy and sweet, it’s a strain worth exploring because it relaxes the body and provides uplifting feelings. If relief from chronic pain, anxiety, stress or muscle spasms is what you need help with, this could be the perfect hybrid for you. LINEAGE Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset THC LEVELS 25 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes limonene, beta myrcene, elemene, beta caryophyllene