Moxdfox65
on February 25th, 2020
Did what I wanted. Slept great
Hybrid | Uplifting & Relaxing Created by combining Black Fire and Mandarin Sunset, Pillow Factory is a strain that is sure to please. With aromas that are citrusy, spicy and sweet, it’s a strain worth exploring because it relaxes the body and provides uplifting feelings. If relief from chronic pain, anxiety, stress or muscle spasms is what you need help with, this could be the perfect hybrid for you. LINEAGE Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset THC LEVELS 25 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes limonene, beta myrcene, elemene, beta caryophyllene
on February 24th, 2020
I can not recommend this current batch from matter. The smoke is very light and has no smell that indicates to me that it will get me high and provide any mental relief. I recommend Black Diamond from matter for a positive experience. smoking since 1999
on February 18th, 2020
Tastes and smells great...a nice mellow head buzz with a hint of relaxation...and makes me horny as hell! EVERY time!