Pillow Factory

by matter.

3.56
matter. Cannabis Flower Pillow Factory

About this product

Hybrid | Uplifting & Relaxing Created by combining Black Fire and Mandarin Sunset, Pillow Factory is a strain that is sure to please. With aromas that are citrusy, spicy and sweet, it’s a strain worth exploring because it relaxes the body and provides uplifting feelings. If relief from chronic pain, anxiety, stress or muscle spasms is what you need help with, this could be the perfect hybrid for you. LINEAGE Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset THC LEVELS 25 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes limonene, beta myrcene, elemene, beta caryophyllene

6 customer reviews

3.56

greekchief

I can not recommend this current batch from matter. The smoke is very light and has no smell that indicates to me that it will get me high and provide any mental relief. I recommend Black Diamond from matter for a positive experience. smoking since 1999

zdierkes

Tastes and smells great...a nice mellow head buzz with a hint of relaxation...and makes me horny as hell! EVERY time!

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.