Scott's OG

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Scott's OG

About this product

Indica | Soothing & Refreshing Scott’s OG is a pairing of Florida original, Triangle Kush, and Colorado’s own Rare Dankness #1. Fresh lemon and citrus aromas with earthy undertones are what you can expect when you tear open its package. It’s a delicious indica that will ease you into a contently relaxed state, if you’re looking to reduce pain and swelling or need help sleeping. Scott’s OG may also help relieve symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and more. LINEAGE Triangle Kush x Rare Darkness #1 THC LEVELS 22% THC CBD LEVELS 0.0% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes beta myrcene, limonene, linalool, alpha pinene

2 customer reviews

5.02

Faith12

love this one great, relaxing and happy mood.

danielperryman

I am loving Scott's OG .it has a earthy pungent aroma and flavor that I have fell in love with.It is a very potent INDICA which is what I like.I love how when it is grown,dried and cured right the buds are so good and practically just fall off the stem.very very sticky which is another feature of this strain that I love.at local dispensaries it can be hard sometimes to find those really rare more potent connoisseur strains.But i think the Scott's OG could defanantly qualify as a top shelf strain.I really can't say enough about this strain the smell also reminds me a lot of the original gorilla glue smell and OG and sour diesel all put together.The high is very relaxing and u feel it fast .This strain is for sure one of my new top favorites and i hope I can continue to get it for a long time.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.