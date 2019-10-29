danielperryman on October 1st, 2019

I am loving Scott's OG .it has a earthy pungent aroma and flavor that I have fell in love with.It is a very potent INDICA which is what I like.I love how when it is grown,dried and cured right the buds are so good and practically just fall off the stem.very very sticky which is another feature of this strain that I love.at local dispensaries it can be hard sometimes to find those really rare more potent connoisseur strains.But i think the Scott's OG could defanantly qualify as a top shelf strain.I really can't say enough about this strain the smell also reminds me a lot of the original gorilla glue smell and OG and sour diesel all put together.The high is very relaxing and u feel it fast .This strain is for sure one of my new top favorites and i hope I can continue to get it for a long time.