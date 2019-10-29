Indica | Soothing & Refreshing



Scott’s OG is a pairing of Florida original, Triangle Kush, and Colorado’s own Rare Dankness #1. Fresh lemon and citrus aromas with earthy undertones are what you can expect when you tear open its package. It’s a delicious indica that will ease you into a contently relaxed state, if you’re looking to reduce pain and swelling or need help sleeping. Scott’s OG may also help relieve symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and more.



LINEAGE

Triangle Kush x Rare Darkness #1



THC LEVELS

22% THC



CBD LEVELS

0.0% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

beta myrcene, limonene, linalool, alpha pinene