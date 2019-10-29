About this product
Indica | Soothing & Refreshing
Scott’s OG is a pairing of Florida original, Triangle Kush, and Colorado’s own Rare Dankness #1. Fresh lemon and citrus aromas with earthy undertones are what you can expect when you tear open its package. It’s a delicious indica that will ease you into a contently relaxed state, if you’re looking to reduce pain and swelling or need help sleeping. Scott’s OG may also help relieve symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and more.
LINEAGE
Triangle Kush x Rare Darkness #1
THC LEVELS
22% THC
CBD LEVELS
0.0% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
beta myrcene, limonene, linalool, alpha pinene
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.