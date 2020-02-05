 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dank Commander

Dank Commander

by Mayflower Medicinals

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Flower Dank Commander

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dank Commander is a hybrid strain that may help with sleep, appetite and general pain. Heavy nugs with streams of purple throughout give off a citrusy aroma with diesel after notes. Dank Commander is a great night-time strain as it salutes patients with potential calm and euphoric effects.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Halifaxma420

I just picked up an 8th in plymouth it was very nicely packaged with the integra humidity packs. I packed a bowl very nice indica heavy hybrid with sativa def there very nice strain i want some cuts or seeds b nice

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals Logo
Mayflower Medicinals