About this product

OVERVIEW A cannabinoid profile is considered the primary measure of product potency, as cannabinoids play a significant role in producing the physiological effects that result from cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of up to 19 different phytocannabinoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage. WHY IT MATTERS Seeing the cannabinoid breakdown for a given product is helpful for enabling doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to predict effects and determine an effective dose. It is also useful for tracking effects and comparing products, so that consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response. PRICE $50 per sample AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED Flower: 0.3 grams Concentrate: 0.2 grams Extract: 0.2 grams Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram) SCOPE OF TEST THCa CBGa CBCa THCVa Δ-8 THC CBD CBN CBL CBDV THCV CBNa CBDa CBLa CBDVa THC CBG CBC CBT CBCV TESTING METHOD High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)