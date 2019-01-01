 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD After Sun Care Cream 40mg

CBD After Sun Care Cream 40mg

by MeCBD

Got a little too much sun on your vacation? Our CBD Aftersun Care cream will soothe minor burns and help prevent scarring associated with sun exposure. It’s supercharged with the nourishing and anti-aging properties of CBD and apricot oil. Apply this cooling cream to soothe irritated, red skin and slows the further breakdown of dry, sensitive skin tissues. Ceramides replicate skin’s natural moisture barrier and protein-rich peptides, fatty acids, and antioxidants help to reverse skin damage. It’s perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin and can be used as a daily moisturizing lotion with sun protection. If you’re planning a trip somewhere sunny (or you’re lucky enough to live there!) this cream is an excellent choice to always have on hand! Benefits: Vitamins A and E soothe dry, irritated skin CBD helps ease redness and sensitivity Reestablishes the skins natural moisture barrier Helps reverse skin damage Protects the skin from dryness and exposure Features Made using 100% Organic CBD Non-GMO Pesticide-free Laboratory Tested Made in the USA

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.