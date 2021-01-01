About this product

Got a little too much sun on your vacation? Our CBD Aftersun Care cream will soothe minor burns and help prevent scarring associated with sun exposure. It’s supercharged with the nourishing and anti-aging properties of CBD and apricot oil. Apply this cooling cream to soothe irritated, red skin and slows the further breakdown of dry, sensitive skin tissues.



Ceramides replicate skin’s natural moisture barrier and protein-rich peptides, fatty acids, and antioxidants help to reverse skin damage. It’s perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin and can be used as a daily moisturizing lotion with sun protection. If you’re planning a trip somewhere sunny (or you’re lucky enough to live there!) this cream is an excellent choice to always have on hand!



Benefits:

Vitamins A and E soothe dry, irritated skin

CBD helps ease redness and sensitivity

Reestablishes the skins natural moisture barrier

Helps reverse skin damage

Protects the skin from dryness and exposure



Features

Made using 100% Organic CBD

Non-GMO

Pesticide-free

Laboratory Tested

Made in the USA