CBD Holiday Spa Faves

by MeCBD

$51.00MSRP

The Spa Package: CBD Massage Oil, CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask, Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream ($106.99 Value) Jump into the lap of luxury with our Spa Package! Enjoy rejuvenating, relaxing products that will reveal your natural radiance, from head to toe, while smoothing away worries and stress. A day at the spa — but in the comfort of home. CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask Rich in restorative, cleansing minerals, our CBD-infused mud mask brightens, tightens, and balances the skin. Minerals within the clay revitalize worn-out, dull skin cells as the infusion of CBD helps ease inflammation and balance oil production. This mask is best used before you apply your Apple Stem Cell CBD Cream, because it opens and prepares the skin to be able to better absorb other healing, hydrating nutrients. CBD Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream An excellent daily moisturizing cream for all skin types and all ages, CBD Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream is rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites that regenerate the skin at a cellular level. Promote vitality and healthier skin, provide deep hydration and a rich nutrient profile and help prevent and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. CBD Massage Oil Massage away knots, tension, and stress with CBD Massage Oil. CBD offers targeted relief for painful muscles and joints, while the blend of aromatherapeutic essential oils promotes relaxation and a balance of body and mind. Olive, Myrrha, and Cassia Leaf Oils unveil silky-smooth skin, while Cinnamin Leaf oil gently warms and soothes tension. Spa Package Product Features - Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids - Made with 100% organic CBD hemp extract - Non-GMO & Pesticide-free - Third-party lab tested - Made in the USA

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.