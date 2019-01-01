 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Joint Care CBD Pet Treats

by MeCBD

Benefits - Helps treat several conditions without using harmful prescription medication - Perfect for cats and dogs - Supports joint health and pain management - Promotes calm in anxious pets - Supports a healthy, radiant coat - Give treats daily for optimal results and extra love Joint Care CBD Pet Treats Description A convenient, delicious, and playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! Both cats and dogs love these tasty CBD pet treats, designed to deliver both a burst of flavor and a big dose of CBD. This daily CBD supplement is designed to promote daily health and wellness in your furry family members, but they can also support specific health conditions as well. Reach for these CBD treats to help your pets manage pain and joint discomfort, promote calm in otherwise anxious pets, and to support healthy skin and fur. Features - Made with the purest isolate hemp extract in the USA - 100% Organic Hemp Oil - Non-GMO - Pesticide-free - Use regularly for optimal results - Third-party lab-tested - Made in the USA

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.