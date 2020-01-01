White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Effects: Excitement Happy Cerebral Euphoric Tingly KLR CBD Flower Description: KLR CBD Hemp Flower is an Oregon grown strain and offers bold earthy flavors. With cerebral/heady effects, this strain is perfect for daytime use. 18.6% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBD Flower 18.6% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Special K is a hybrid cross between sativa Western Winds and indica Slyder. The plant is tall with substantial girth, despite its lanky indica influence, with elongated buds. The effects are long-lasting with a quick onset, beginning with a physical buzz and evolving into a heady lift that borders on psychedelic. Special K has been called adventureful, making it a wonderful daytime strain. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect to flower at around 10 weeks.