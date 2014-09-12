About this product
Excitement
Happy
Cerebral
Euphoric
Tingly
KLR CBD Flower Description:
KLR CBD Hemp Flower is an Oregon grown strain and offers bold earthy flavors. With cerebral/heady effects, this strain is perfect for daytime use.
18.6% Total Cannabinoids
Features:
Half Ounce CBD Flower
18.6% Total Cannabinoids
Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
About this strain
Special K is a hybrid cross between sativa Western Winds and indica Slyder. The plant is tall with substantial girth, despite its lanky indica influence, with elongated buds. The effects are long-lasting with a quick onset, beginning with a physical buzz and evolving into a heady lift that borders on psychedelic. Special K has been called adventureful, making it a wonderful daytime strain. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect to flower at around 10 weeks.
Special K effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.