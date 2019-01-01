 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Pure Hemp CBD Extract Intensive Relief Rub 60mg

Pure Hemp CBD Extract Intensive Relief Rub 60mg

by MeCBD

Whether you’re climbing mountains, lifting weights, recovering from an injury, or just trying to make it through the day pain-free, this healing CBD Intensive Relief Rub will be your ultimate go-to for quick, effective relief. Pure Hemp CBD Intensive Relief Rub works deep into your tissues to relieve aching, tension, and discomfort. The cannabinoids and other compounds within our 100% organic CBD extract support deep tissue healing and relief from chronic pain issues Emu oil is high in essential fatty acids, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, which help to protect the skin. It contains a robust blend of antioxidants and other compounds that help to reduce minor inflammation and pains such as those related to arthritis, aging, or strenuous workouts. Emu oil is easily absorbed and deeply hydrating. When combined with CBD, it creates a powerfully supportive muscle and joint rub for deep relief, exactly where you need it.

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.