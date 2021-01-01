About this product

Whether you’re climbing mountains, lifting weights, recovering from an injury, or just trying to make it through the day pain-free, this healing CBD Intensive Relief Rub will be your ultimate go-to for quick, effective relief.



Pure Hemp CBD Intensive Relief Rub works deep into your tissues to relieve aching, tension, and discomfort. The cannabinoids and other compounds within our 100% organic CBD extract support deep tissue healing and relief from chronic pain issues



Emu oil is high in essential fatty acids, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, which help to protect the skin. It contains a robust blend of antioxidants and other compounds that help to reduce minor inflammation and pains such as those related to arthritis, aging, or strenuous workouts. Emu oil is easily absorbed and deeply hydrating. When combined with CBD, it creates a powerfully supportive muscle and joint rub for deep relief, exactly where you need it.

