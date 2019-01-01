 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Pure Hemp CBD Extract Tattoo Brightening Cream 20mg

Pure Hemp CBD Extract Tattoo Brightening Cream 20mg

by MeCBD

About this product

Only the most natural and nourishing lotions should be applied to tattooed skin — and that’s exactly what we’ve created for you! Our Tattoo Brightening Cream is perfect for maintaining clear-cut lines and vibrant pigmentation of skin art. We’ve formulated a healing lotion that is loaded with antimicrobial oils — Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Coconut Oil, and Vitamins A and E — along with skin rejuvenating and strengthening CBD extracts. This blend combats flaking, infection, and the formation of scabs that could otherwise lead to color gaps and less-than-perfect lines on your tattoo. With its analgesic properties and rapid absorption, Lavender Oil reduces inflammation and refreshes the skin, giving added elasticity and enhanced color. This lotion is consciously designed for a quick recovery for your skin and long-term revivifying of your skin art! Benefits - Moisturizes skin - Enhances and brightens tattoos - Limits inflammation, flaking, and scabs - Helps to prevent color gaps - Fast absorbing - Promotes long-term vibrant color and clear cut appearance - Improves skin elasticity Features - 20mg of hemp-derived CBD extract - Contains healing and antimicrobials oils - Made using 100% Organic CBD - Non-GMO - Pesticide-free - Laboratory Tested - Made in the USA

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.