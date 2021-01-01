About this product

Only the most natural and nourishing lotions should be applied to tattooed skin — and that’s exactly what we’ve created for you! Our Tattoo Brightening Cream is perfect for maintaining clear-cut lines and vibrant pigmentation of skin art.



We’ve formulated a healing lotion that is loaded with antimicrobial oils — Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Coconut Oil, and Vitamins A and E — along with skin rejuvenating and strengthening CBD extracts. This blend combats flaking, infection, and the formation of scabs that could otherwise lead to color gaps and less-than-perfect lines on your tattoo.



With its analgesic properties and rapid absorption, Lavender Oil reduces inflammation and refreshes the skin, giving added elasticity and enhanced color. This lotion is consciously designed for a quick recovery for your skin and long-term revivifying of your skin art!



Benefits

- Moisturizes skin

- Enhances and brightens tattoos

- Limits inflammation, flaking, and scabs

- Helps to prevent color gaps

- Fast absorbing

- Promotes long-term vibrant color and clear cut appearance

- Improves skin elasticity



Features

- 20mg of hemp-derived CBD extract

- Contains healing and antimicrobials oils

- Made using 100% Organic CBD

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Laboratory Tested

- Made in the USA