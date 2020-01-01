 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bast CBD Flower

Bast CBD Flower

by Medhemporium

Write a review
Medhemporium Cannabis Flower Bast CBD Flower
Medhemporium Cannabis Flower Bast CBD Flower
Medhemporium Cannabis Flower Bast CBD Flower

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bast has pillowy nugs with so many trichomes they pour off when they are handled. This Bast emits an effervescent combination of grape and white board marker. Bast makes a very beautiful incense like aroma when burned. Extremely relaxing. Another proprietary strain from a great Oregon grower. Another good strain with 17.40% CBD-A and <LOQ for Delta 9 THC. We were lucky enough to get this Bast strain. Get Bast while supplies last.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Medhemporium Logo
We sell legal, inhalable, ingestible, medical grade hemp flower meeting Oregon’s Medical Marijuana standards, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of no more than .3% on a dry weight basis as defined by federal law. We are old school growers and believe in entirely organic growing, hand harvesting, hand trimmed and ultra-slow curing our plants through an intensive two month process maintaining an RH of 57-62% at all times to ensure the highest cannabinoid and terpene count for our clients. We do not sell machine trimmed or biomass products, nor do we compress our products when packaging. We are not for everyone. We sell only cuban-cigar quality, creme de le creme, designed for people that want to go back to plants for optimal health. Our mission is to help you live your best life by going back to plants. We believe in healthy people and a healthy earth, that is why we are using decomposable materials for our packaging. We are excited to be offering at least 15 strains for this harvest season, and are currently diligently working to provide you quite the selection for 2019: Esmeralda’s Glory, Dragon’s Breath, Wendy’s Delight, Blue Moon Kush, Suver Haze, Le Femme Vert, Kush, Sour Space Candy, Cherry Wine, Goddess Rising, Kimber Kush, Hawaiian Haze, Zena’s Poison, Bast, and more! Serious inquiries only.