Bast has pillowy nugs with so many trichomes they pour off when they are handled. This Bast emits an effervescent combination of grape and white board marker. Bast makes a very beautiful incense like aroma when burned. Extremely relaxing.
Another proprietary strain from a great Oregon grower. Another good strain with 17.40% CBD-A and <LOQ for Delta 9 THC. We were lucky enough to get this Bast strain. Get Bast while supplies last.
