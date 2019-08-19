liltangerine on August 19th, 2019

Let me start off by saying that I’m fairly certain this product contains witchcraft. Not sure if Medicine Farm Botanicals has to sacrifice a dragon to make Dragon’s Blend balm, but somethin’ about this stuff is magical. I work at Cannabis Nation in Sunriver, Oregon and a co-worker wrote a review of this product on our company message board raving about it. Based on her review, I decided to get this beautiful little tub of wonder for my knotted up muscles. I had a knot the size of Texas on my shoulder, and with a dime sized dollop of this miracle paste and some reeeeal deep tissue pressure— my shoulder is back in business! The best thing about this salve is that once its worked into the skin and you start to use pressure on the area, you can feel the lactic acid moving in the muscle, freeing up those tense points and allowing you to smooth out the area. Would highly recommend this for people who experience muscle and joint inflammation, those recovering from injuries, and folks trying to relieve general soreness. The only criticism I have is that it needs to be sold by the bucket, but Oregon’s not gonna allow that anytime soon. 10/10!