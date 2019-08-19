 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Dragon's Blend 2oz.

Dragon's Blend 2oz.

by Medicine Farm Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Medicine Farm Botanicals Topicals Balms Dragon's Blend 2oz.

$50.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

The one that started it all, Dragon’s Blend is an excellent topical for easing sore muscles and relieving tightness, tension, and joint pain.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

liltangerine

Let me start off by saying that I’m fairly certain this product contains witchcraft. Not sure if Medicine Farm Botanicals has to sacrifice a dragon to make Dragon’s Blend balm, but somethin’ about this stuff is magical. I work at Cannabis Nation in Sunriver, Oregon and a co-worker wrote a review of this product on our company message board raving about it. Based on her review, I decided to get this beautiful little tub of wonder for my knotted up muscles. I had a knot the size of Texas on my shoulder, and with a dime sized dollop of this miracle paste and some reeeeal deep tissue pressure— my shoulder is back in business! The best thing about this salve is that once its worked into the skin and you start to use pressure on the area, you can feel the lactic acid moving in the muscle, freeing up those tense points and allowing you to smooth out the area. Would highly recommend this for people who experience muscle and joint inflammation, those recovering from injuries, and folks trying to relieve general soreness. The only criticism I have is that it needs to be sold by the bucket, but Oregon’s not gonna allow that anytime soon. 10/10!

About this brand

Medicine Farm Botanicals Logo
Originally founded in 2011 outside of Bend, Oregon, Medicine Farm Botanicals has been providing cannabis-infused products to the state of Oregon since the OMMP (Oregon Medical Marijuana Program) days began. In 2017, when the state of Oregon became recreational, Medicine Farm Botanicals moved to Eugene to better service the state of Oregon. Our goal from the beginning was to provide a consistent cannabis product to ease the daily aches, pains, and ailments that affect us all. In 2017 and 2018, our flagship product, Dragon's Blend, was Oregon's best-selling topical. We formulate products ranging from beard oils to face serums designed to slow the aging process as well as various balms to combat skin conditions, nasal congestion, cramping, and many other afflictions. Don't hesitate to give us a call or shoot us an email if you have any questions; we are happy to answer questions you may have about our products.