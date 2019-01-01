 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC

Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC

by Medigrow Innovation

Write a review
Medigrow Innovation Growing Hydroponics Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
Medigrow Innovation Growing Hydroponics Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
Medigrow Innovation Growing Hydroponics Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
Medigrow Innovation Growing Hydroponics Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
Medigrow Innovation Growing Hydroponics Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC

$5,500.00MSRP

About this product

Seedling/Cloning up to 112 plants. Modular design with aluminum cabinet style. Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system Easy replaceable LED tube lights Solution temperature control / chiller system LED timer / Water control timer / Chiller control timer Installed Environment: Room Temperature: 55F – 85F Humidity: 55% – 70% EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering. PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5 Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F Specifications Model: MGI C2001-CC (Cloning Chamber) Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 73 inches (H) Power consumption: ~600W (Approximately, $35 per month) Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow Plant sites: 112 sites Automated LED tube lighting system LED power consumption – DC 12V 19.26W LED power input – AC 100 – 240 V LED power output – DC 12V/22A 264W Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H) Command input method – Keypad controller

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Medigrow Innovation Logo
MediGrow Innovation is a company dedicated to innovative solutions for hydroponically growing medical plants. Driven by intelligence, we proudly present advanced equipment specifically designed to create the optimal environment for medical cannabis cultivation.