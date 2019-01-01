Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
Seedling/Cloning up to 112 plants. Modular design with aluminum cabinet style. Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system Easy replaceable LED tube lights Solution temperature control / chiller system LED timer / Water control timer / Chiller control timer Installed Environment: Room Temperature: 55F – 85F Humidity: 55% – 70% EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering. PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5 Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F Specifications Model: MGI C2001-CC (Cloning Chamber) Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 73 inches (H) Power consumption: ~600W (Approximately, $35 per month) Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow Plant sites: 112 sites Automated LED tube lighting system LED power consumption – DC 12V 19.26W LED power input – AC 100 – 240 V LED power output – DC 12V/22A 264W Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H) Command input method – Keypad controller
