Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber - C2001-CC
About this product
Seedling/Cloning up to 112 plants.
Modular design with aluminum cabinet style.
Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system
Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system
Easy replaceable LED tube lights
Solution temperature control / chiller system
LED timer / Water control timer / Chiller control timer
Installed Environment:
Room Temperature: 55F – 85F
Humidity: 55% – 70%
EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering.
PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5
Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F
Specifications
Model: MGI C2001-CC (Cloning Chamber)
Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 73 inches (H)
Power consumption: ~600W (Approximately, $35 per month)
Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow
Plant sites: 112 sites
Automated LED tube lighting system
LED power consumption – DC 12V 19.26W
LED power input – AC 100 – 240 V
LED power output – DC 12V/22A 264W
Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H)
Command input method – Keypad controller
