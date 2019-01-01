About this product

The Reddy Tip - a convenient & ready to use natural smoking filter packed inside a soft silicone sleeve that fits nicely in your fingertips. This filter fits any smoking device with a diameter of 9mm to 12mm [so basically it fits anything that is roughly the size of a traditional tobacco cigarette]. Made in the USA using food grade silicone, the Reddy Tip is flexible, safe, and ready to use anytime you light up. [Each kit 8 Reddy Tip filters and 1 four inch glass OG Chillum]