About this product

The Reddy Tip - a ready to use natural smoking filter packed inside a rubber sleeve that fits nicely in your fingertips. Reddy Tips fits any smoking tube/pipe with a diameter of 9mm to 12mm [so basically it fits anything around the size of a traditional tobacco cigarette]. Made in the USA using food grade silicone, the Reddy Tip is flexible, safe, and ready to use anytime you light up. Each Starter Kit includes everything you need for filtered smoking, minus the herb. This Kit includes these items: 6 Reddy Tip filter sleeves (each will last for 2.5 grams), One 4" Glass Chillum pipe, One plastic med bottle to hold everything together, and cleaning wipes and a Reddy Tip instruction sheet. Made in USA.