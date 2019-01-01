About this product
REASONS TO CHOOSE US: ✧ 100% Natural Ingredients ✧ 1000mg CBD Hemp Extract Formulation ✧ 100% Safe – No side effects! ✧ 100% True Purity HELPS WITH: ✧ Stress ✧ Anxiety ✧ Bad Mood ✧ Inflammation ✧ Hormonal Imbalances ✧ Trouble Sleeping
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
MedPlus
THE “MAGIC” OF MEDPLUS CBD OIL CBD (Cannabidiol) is a powerful therapeutic nutrient, rich in antioxidants and a natural anti-inflammatory found in the stalks of the the hemp plant. CBD’s main function is to return your body to balance, meaning it will help reduce inflammation thereby relieving pain and it will also lower anxiety and cortisol levels to ease your mind.