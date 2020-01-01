 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. MedPlus

MedPlus

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About MedPlus

THE “MAGIC” OF MEDPLUS CBD OIL CBD (Cannabidiol) is a powerful therapeutic nutrient, rich in antioxidants and a natural anti-inflammatory found in the stalks of the the hemp plant. CBD’s main function is to return your body to balance, meaning it will help reduce inflammation thereby relieving pain and it will also lower anxiety and cortisol levels to ease your mind.

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Available in

United States