Brianohh
on July 28th, 2019
Amazing product that is always consistent.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Medterra's CBD Pet Products were formulated with your furry friends in mind to give them natural relief. Our 300mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT oil mixed with natural beef flavoring. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings that should be given to your pet sublingually. Our 300mg CBD Tinctures are crafted with our pure CBD isolate infused with MCT oil and beef flavoring, making the perfect treat for your pal.
on July 28th, 2019
Amazing product that is always consistent.
on July 12th, 2019
I saw a big improvement with my dogs mobility! Thank U
on May 12th, 2019
I use Medterra for myself and my dog. I love this stuff!