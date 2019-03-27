About this product

Medterra's 50mg CBD Gel Capsules combine our CBD suspended in MCT oil in encapsulated form for easy consumption. Travel-friendly and quick to take, these are perfect for on the go when you need them. Our CBD gel capsules can be taken morning or night for fast and easy relief. This bottle contains 30 gel capsules with 50mg of CBD per capsule, for a total of 1,500mg of CBD. 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Medterra CBD products including our CBD capsules contain 0% THC, guaranteed. All of our industrial hemp is grown and extracted in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Growing under the Kentucky Hemp Program is also 100% compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill, which means harvesting and distributing is 100% legal at the federal level. Our whole plant CO2 extraction allows us to draw CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.