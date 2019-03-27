About this product
Medterra's 50mg CBD Gel Capsules combine our CBD suspended in MCT oil in encapsulated form for easy consumption. Travel-friendly and quick to take, these are perfect for on the go when you need them. Our CBD gel capsules can be taken morning or night for fast and easy relief. This bottle contains 30 gel capsules with 50mg of CBD per capsule, for a total of 1,500mg of CBD.
About this brand
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.