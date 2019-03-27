WIldeJ
on March 27th, 2019
I have been using this on my cat and i can tell she is loving it. it has def. given her relief
Medterra's CBD Pet Products were formulated with your furry friends in mind to give them natural relief. Our 750mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT oil mixed with natural beef flavoring. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings that should be given to your pet sublingually. Our 750mg CBD Tinctures are crafted with our pure CBD isolate infused with MCT oil and beef flavoring, making the perfect treat for your pal.
on March 20th, 2019
Thank you! I have found a brand that my dog likes. Great Product.
on March 9th, 2019
I have 6 dogs and 2 cats. This company helped me choose what was right for my pet. very good people.