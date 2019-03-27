 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  750mg Pets CBD Tincture Beef Flavored

750mg Pets CBD Tincture Beef Flavored

by Medterra

5.0
$43.99MSRP

Medterra's CBD Pet Products were formulated with your furry friends in mind to give them natural relief. Our 750mg CBD Tincture is made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT oil mixed with natural beef flavoring. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings that should be given to your pet sublingually. Our 750mg CBD Tinctures are crafted with our pure CBD isolate infused with MCT oil and beef flavoring, making the perfect treat for your pal.

WIldeJ

I have been using this on my cat and i can tell she is loving it. it has def. given her relief

Sun.lover

Thank you! I have found a brand that my dog likes. Great Product.

CBD.Lover

I have 6 dogs and 2 cats. This company helped me choose what was right for my pet. very good people.

Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.