True Full Spectrum™ CBD Capsules

by Medterra

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Capsules

About this product

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Capsules are a precise, simple way to get the full benefits of the hemp plant for enhanced relaxation, rest, recovery, and overall well-being. Plant a pill into your daily regimen and experience the full range of hemp’s benefits. Our True Full Spectrum CBD Capsules provide a deeper CBD experience in an easy to take, vegan capsule without additives or fillers. Each serving contains 2mg of THC along with 50mg of CBD and 8mg of other beneficial hemp plant compounds. This powerful 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids and the added power of THC means that the many helpful compounds of the hemp plant all work together toward your wellness via what’s known as the "entourage effect."

About this brand

Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.

