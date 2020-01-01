 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Lime Slushee Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

Cherry Lime Slushee is known for it’s bright and vibrant high. This is an insanely delicious combo of sweetness from the cherry and zest from the lime. This strain has a rushing effect to the mind with feelings of euphoria and motivation not too long after toking. You might ﬁnd yourself falling victim to random uncontrollable bursts of giggles throughout many energetic conversations, while your body will remain anchored with a mild relaxing buzz that leaves you slightly tingly.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.