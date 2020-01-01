Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The aroma is just like the name with sharp diesel notes accented by sour skunk and zesty lemon. Its effects tend to be euphoric and upliﬁting, leaving you both happy and still functional enough to get tasks completed. Immediately after smoking this powerhouse, people have described feeling a jolt of energy then leveling off into a dream-like euphoria.
