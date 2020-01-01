 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple Punchsicle Pre-Roll 1g

Purple Punchsicle Pre-Roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Punchsicle Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Amazingly ﬂavorful strain intensiﬁes all of the qualities of the Purple Punch strain. The aroma is so strong that you can taste the blueberry pop tart fresh out of the toaster. Its strong indica effects will leave you in a euphoric state of mind with a permanent smile on your face. This is deﬁnitely a strain that is best served after dinner. Instead of your dessert save the calories and enjoy this delicious berry packed strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.